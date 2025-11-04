Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3 (ANI): Following the Supreme Court's direction, officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted an inquiry at the headquarters of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the Karur stampede incident in which 41 people lost their lives.

On September 27, 41 people died in a stampede during a public meeting of the TVK party in Karur, which was attended by its Party chief and Actor Vijay. The Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the incident to determine the cause and identify those responsible.

On Saturday, a CBI team visited the venue in Karur where the tragedy occurred and conducted an on-site investigation. Continuing the probe, the officials today carried out an inquiry at the TVK headquarters for over an hour.

During the inspection, the CBI officials have seen the CCTV footage data from a vehicle (Caravan) used during the campaign.

The extensive probe, being carried out under the Supreme Court's direction, is expected to reveal the exact cause of the Karur stampede and fix accountability for the tragic loss of lives.

TVK Deputy General Secretary Nirmal Kumar was present during the inquiry at Party Headquarters, Chennai.

Meanwhile, eight local traders and businessmen from Velusamipuram appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday following a summons issued to them in connection with the Karur tragedy.

Acting on the Supreme Court's directive, the CBI has been conducting an intensive investigation into the incident for the past two weeks.

Officials have reportedly issued summons to over 100 individuals linked to the event for inquiry. Among those who appeared today were a petrol bunk owner, a textile shop owner, a mobile shop owner, and a mechanic shop owner from Velusamipuram. The questioning is taking place at the Circuit House in Karur.

Meanwhile, for the past two days, CBI officials have been conducting 3D laser scanning and measurement work across nearly 700 meters in and around the Velusamipuram area as part of their investigation.(ANI)

