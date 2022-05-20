New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the premises of a Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

A senior CBI official informed that multiple searches are being conducted at residence and other premises of Rajesh. The searches were conducted after the Delhi unit of CBI lodged a corruption case against him.

Also Read | Depression Over Gulf of Martaban, Likely To Cross South Myanmar Coast by Friday Evening, Says IMD.

The official informed that there were allegations of corruption against Rajesh while issuing arms licences when he was the district magistrate of Surendranagar in Gujarat. A cloth merchant who used to collect the bribe on his behalf has already been arrested. He (Rajesh) was also involved in some dubious land deals.

A team of CBI arrived in Gujarat on Thursday morning and conducted search operations at Gandhinagar, Surat and Saurashtra. The team also searched his native place in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

Also Read | Tamil Nadu To Start Climate Smart Villages as Part of Climate Change Mission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)