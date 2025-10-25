New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Lakhvinder Kumar on October 25 from the United States of America.

According to a release, the accused Lakhvinder Kumar is wanted by Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases relating to extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of a firearm and attempt to murder. The subject Lakhvinder Kumar is a gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier, CBI got the Red Notice published against Lakhvinder Kumar through INTERPOL on October 26, 2024 on the request of Haryana Police. The subject Lakhvinder Kumar was deported from the USA and arrived in India on October 25. He was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police at Delhi Airport.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted fugitives.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels. (ANI)

