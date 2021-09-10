Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) A special CBI court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of former minister Mohammad Azam Khan in connection with the recruitment scam in the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government.

Passing the order, Judge Manoj Pandey said the offences are very serious in nature and hence, he is not entitled to bail.

Also Read | Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 11 Lakh by Fraudster on Pretext of Job Offer in Foreign Country.

The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the case had filed a charge sheet after investigation following an FIR lodged at the SIT police station by Inspector Atal Bihari on April 25, 2018.

Khan was the urban development minister in the SP government headed by Akhilesh Yadav and it was alleged that norms were not followed in the recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nijam.

Also Read | ESIC's 185th Meeting Concludes, 100-Bedded Hospitals To Come Up in Karnataka; Here Are the Key Decisions Announced by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Khan, who was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital here, was discharged during the day and sent back to Sitapur jail.

The 72-year-old leader had been recuperating at Medanta Hospital since July 19 following Covid syndrome, difficulty in breathing and weakness.

He was sent back to Sitapur jail, where he was lodged after a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, were filed against him in Rampur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)