Ghaziabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Highlighting a healthy disposal rate of cases in 2024, CBI Director Praveen Sood said on Thursday that the agency disposed of about 1,400 cases that were under investigation, as compared to 900 new ones registered, during the period and asked senior officers to maintain the momentum in 2025.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the newly-recruited law officers at the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, Sood said the federal agency registered 900 cases in 2024.

After induction training, 50 newly-recruited law officers were formally solemnised into the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sood congratulated the officers for successfully completing the training and asked them to put in practice the knowledge and expertise gained from it.

The year 2024 witnessed high disposal of about 1,400 cases under investigation (UI) and under further investigation (UFI) against around 900 new cases registered, he said.

"The focus in 2025 would be on accelerating trial disposal of cases. He (Sood) stressed that the role of law officers in this regard would be crucial and called upon the officers to endeavour towards making their best contribution," a statement from the agency said.

The director handed over the Cornelia Sorabji Trophy (for indoor studies) to Anubhav Shukla, while the Orator's Gavel Trophy (for best individual presentation) went to Sanjay Rana, the statement said.

The Ethics Star Trophy (for best dedication, discipline and exemplary conduct) was conferred on Mahender Kumar and the M K Nambiar Trophy (for best mock-court performance) went to the Verdict Vision Group, it added.

