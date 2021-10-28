New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a chargesheet against then Chairperson of an Educational Trust based at Kathua, J-K and then Patwari, Muthi Hardo on the allegations of illegal possession and encroachment of land.

As per the press release, CBI had registered the instant case against an Educational Trust based at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and others last year on September 2020.

Earlier, a preliminary enquiry was conducted by CBI on the allegations of encroachment of huge tract of public, government and forest land in district Kathua by certain persons in violation of J-K Agrarian Reforms Act in connivance with Revenue and Forest officials.

Searches were also conducted on September 15, 2020, at 10 locations including Jammu and Kathua at the premises of the accused, read the press statement.

During the investigation, it was found that the then Chairperson of said Educational Trust allegedly entered into a conspiracy with the then Patwari, Patwar Halqa Muthi Hardo, Tehsil Hiranagar (now Marheen), District Kathua.

It was also alleged that in pursuance of the conspiracy, fards were issued by said Patwari, without mentioning the details in respect of ceiling imposed under J-K Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976.

The mutations were attested, thus facilitating the illegal acquisition of land beyond the ceiling limit by the said Educational Trust, in gross violation of the J-K Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976.

Further investigation is continuing. (ANI)

