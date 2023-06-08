New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against aviation consultant Deepak Talwar and his NGO Advantage India for alleged violation of foreign funds received by it, officials said.

In its charge sheet, the probe agency has listed Talwar, Advantage India, his wife Deepa Talwar besides Girish Vaid, Krishan Kumar Nair, Tarun Kumar Kapoor, Archana Kapoor, and Pran Nath Monga.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has invoked IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating besides provisions of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act in the supplementary charge sheet filed on May 3, they said.

The agency had filed an FIR against Advantage India on a reference from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alleging "misutilisation of foreign contributions" which were received under the corporate social responsibility scheme for the purpose of carrying out educational and social activities in India.

"The funds were allegedly received mainly from a foreign-based company to the tune of Rs 90.72 crore (approx) in the bank accounts of a New Delhi-based private firm/ NGO registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 for carrying out social welfare activities in the field of education," the CBI spokesperson had said after the FIR was filed on November 16, 2017.

The ministry has said that Advantage India received a total foreign contribution amounting to Rs 90.72 crore, during 2012-13 to 2015-16, and also received bank interest amounting to Rs 6.69 crore on foreign contributions during the said period.

It had examined and scrutinised its record after media reports showed that the Income Tax search of Advantage India was carried out on February 21, 2017, it said.

The scrutiny showed that the organisation had not substantiated the various expenses that it claimed to have incurred during financial years 2012-13 to 2015-16, the MHA had alleged in its complaint besides other violations.

