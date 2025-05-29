New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Odisha whose role has come under the scanner in a bribery case, officials said Thursday.

Based on information, the CBI conducted a trap operation in Odisha in which some people were arrested in the case, they said.

The role of the officer also surfaced in the case after which he is being examined, they said.

The officer has not yet been arrested, they said.

