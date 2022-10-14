Nagpur, Oct 14 (PTI) A manager of the Western Coalfields Limited was nabbed on Friday for alleged bribery by the Nagpur unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation, an official said.

The man, a pit in charge in WCL's Durgapur Rayatwari Colliery in Chandrapur, had sought a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an employee over number of days worked in August and September, he said.

"After the complaint by the disgruntled employee was verified, we caught the manager while he was taking the bribe amount. He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said.

