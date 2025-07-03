Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Paresh Pal and two city councillors, among 18 accused in its supplementary chargesheet in a case related to the death of BJP leader Avijit Sarkar, a resident of Sitala Tala Lane, Kolkata who was killed in post-poll violence.

According to a statement from the agency, the supplementary chargesheet was filed on June 30 before the Learned Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of the Sealdah court.

The agency had registered the case on August 25, 2021, after taking over the FIR dated May 2, 2021, in compliance with the order of the Calcutta High Court. The case pertains to post-poll violence (PPV) involving the murder of Avijit Sarkar.

During the course of investigation, the state police (Homicide Squad, Detective Department, Kolkata) filed a chargesheet on August 6, 2021 against 15 accused persons.

Subsequently, after taking over the investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet on September 30, 2021 against 20 accused persons, including the 15 previously chargesheeted by the State Police.

Further investigation was kept open under sections of the Cr.PC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

Meanwhile, Union MoS and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the CBI's chargesheet in the case and said that the culprits should get the punishment.

Condemning the murder of Avijit Sarkar, Majumdar said that such things hadn't occurred even in Taliban's regime. He called TMC a party of "hooligans."

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "This was a big incident. I welcome this chargesheet of CBI. Our lots of workers have suffered because of TMC and the way Avijit Sarkar was murdered in front of his mother, that too in front of his house and even his pet dog was also murdered, I don't think such barbaric act had occurred in Taliban's regime too. The culprits should get punishment. They (MLA and councillors) had active roles... TMC has become party of hooligans."

BJP activist Sarkar was reportedly killed during post poll violence after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections in May 2021. (ANI)

