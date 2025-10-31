Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31 (ANI): A team of senior officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday returned to Karur to intensify the ongoing probe into the tragic stampede that claimed 41 lives during a public meeting of Tamil Nadu Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay. The team arrived in two vehicles, comprising six senior officers.

The stampede took place on October 27 at Velusamipuram in Karur during a public interaction event attended by Vijay. Following the incident, CBI officials conducted an initial two-day inquiry that began on October 17. They had then temporarily returned to their respective stations on October 19, ahead of the Deepavali festival.

Also Read | Salman Khan Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Lauds State's Rapid Progress (See Pics).

Since October 21, Inspector Manokaran and a head constable have been stationed at the Public Works Department (PWD) Guest House in Karur, continuing translation and documentation work related to the case.

With the return of the six-member senior CBI team, the investigation has now entered its second phase. Sources indicate that the probe will be intensified in the coming days.

Also Read | Mokama Assembly Election 2025: Bahubali vs Bahubali As JDU's Anant Singh Returns to Reclaim Mokama Turf, Faces Surajbhan Singh's Wife Veena Devi.

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay announced the party's Special General Council Meeting to be held on November 5, at 10:00 am at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Hotel, to decide the future course of activities for the party in the aftermath of the Karur stampede, which killed 41 people.

"Since the situation on the ground gives us great encouragement, we must now take our next step with even greater care, deliberation, and foresight. In this context, we must deliberate on the next phase of the party's upcoming programs and activities. Therefore, to make decisions on these matters, we have resolved to convene a special general council meeting..." Vijay said in a statement.

The actor-turned-politician acknowledged the "silence" after the stampede in Karur during one of his rallies. He noted that the party "broke through" the period with the people's support."

After a period of deep and meaningful silence in our political journey, this letter comes to you to speak with you and to invite you. Even when schemers and slanderers tried to belittle us and speak ill of us, we broke through all of it fearlessly. Now is the moment to rise and raise our voices for the people of our Mother Tamil Nadu," the statement said.

Earlier, on October 29, a fact-finding team formed by the All India Democratic Women's Association said in its report that the main reason for the Karur stampede was Vijay's delay in reaching the rally site. The report also recommended that the ex-gratia amount to the affected families should be collected from the TVK. The report will be submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the stampede. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)