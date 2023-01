New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at over 50 locations in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in connection with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) scam.

"CBI conducted a massive operation against the unholy nexus of corrupt officers in FCI with technical assistance and ED level officers and grains merchant, millers including food grains distributors. They are involved in supplying low-quality food grain," CBI official told ANI.

CBI has arrested Rajiv Mishra, Deputy General Manager (DGM) of FCI and is conducting raids at over 50 places in connection with unholy nexus between FCI officers (technical assistants and ED-level officers).

CBI has registered cases against around 74 people in connection with the FCI case.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

