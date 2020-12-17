Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was unable to file a status report on the Hathras rape case in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday after which the court set the next date of hearing as January 27, 2021.

The High Court questioned the state government on the non-removal of Hathras District Magistrate (DM) Praveen Kumar on which the government lawyer said that there is no direct complaint against Kumar.

The victim's lawyer Seema Kushwaha alleged that the complaint copy against the DM has not been submitted by the administration to the court.

The court should be fast-tracked and action should be taken against the District Magistrate, Kushwaha added.

The defence lawyer said that the last rites of the victim has been done keeping in mind the traditions to which the victim's lawyer said that unmarried Hindu women are buried and not cremated.

Court has asked the victim's family to appear in the next hearing and clarify whether they wanted her to be cremated or buried.

The Allahabad High Court had taken cognisance of the last rites conducted of the victim at night.

The DM and SP of Hathras would have to be present in the next hearing of the court.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe, being conducted by the CBI, into the case related to the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of a Dalit girl in Hathras.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. Her body was cremated by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the administration allegedly without the consent or the presence of the victim's family. (ANI)

