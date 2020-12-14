Noida (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Property consultant CBRE South Asia has been selected for making the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed Film City near Noida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) announced Monday.

CBRE South Asia's selection came after it won the financial bid for the ambitious project which was opened on Monday evening at YEIDA's office in Greater Noida, it said in a statement.

"The DPR for the Film City proposed to come up in Sector 21 of YEIDA will be made by CBRE South Asia, which ranks 128 in Fortune 500 companies. The firm will submit the DPR to YEIDA in a period of 60 days,” according to the statement.

A pet project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Film City along the Yamuna Expressway is planned on an area of 1,000 acres and will be just six kilometres from the upcoming international airport in Jewar and 12 kilometres from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, officials said.

An e-tender was floated on November 29 to invite firms to conduct a feasibility study for the project and four companies had applied for the work, the officials added.

Adityanath had on September 18 directed YEIDA to submit its proposal for establishing a film city to the state government.

