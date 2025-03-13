New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class XII Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) board exams will be conducted on March 15, 2025, despite the possibility of Holi celebrations extending to that day in some regions.

While the exam will proceed as scheduled, students who face difficulties appearing on the given date will be allowed to take the test later, similar to provisions made for students participating in national and international sports events.

CBSE emphasised its commitment to academic integrity and student welfare while ensuring smooth examination conduct.

In a press release dated March 13, CBSC said, "CBSE has made a significant move by announcing the Date Sheet for Board Examinations three months in advance. This decision was aimed at providing students with ample time to plan their study schedule effectively. This proactive step helped students to manage their time better and approach their studies in a more organised and efficient manner. As part of the schedule, CBSE examination for Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) for Class XII is scheduled to be held on 15th March, 2025."

It has been informed to CBSE that, though the festival of Holi would be celebrated on March 14, 2025, in most parts of the country, in few places, either the celebrations would take place on March 15, 2025, or celebrations would spill over to March 15, the press release said.

"Accordingly, in view of the constraints that some students may face, it has been decided that, while the examination would be held on March 15, those students who find it difficult to appear in the same may decide not to appear on that day. It has, further, been decided that such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the Board, whereby a special examination is conducted for students participating in National or International level sports events," the press release added.

The festival of Holi is celebrated across the country, with people coming together with colours, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

In several states, celebrations started with Holika Dahan, a ritual bonfire that symbolises the victory of devotion and righteousness.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, famous for their grand Holi celebrations, devotees began the traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi.

Cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi witnessed enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colours and enjoying festive treats like gujiya and thandai. Authorities have deployed security personnel in major cities to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion and expressed hope that the festival would bring new enthusiasm and energy into people's lives while strengthening national unity.

PM Modi took to X to extend his heartfelt wishes to citizens, emphasising the festival's role in bringing people together and strengthening bonds of harmony.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," he wrote in Hindi. (ANI)

