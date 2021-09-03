Karnataka [India], September 3 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday informed that it has seized drugs worth Rs 2 crores in Karnataka.

Earlier, two accused have been arrested in the case by CCB on Thursday.

"We have procured the drugs including Ecstacy, LSD, Hash, and Cannabis, through Darknet using Bitcoins," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, CCB.

According to police reports, both the accused belongs to Jharkhand. (ANI)

