Xiaomi India has officially launched the new Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in the country. The Chinese tech giant also introduced new Redmi TWS earbuds in India at Rs 2,999. The budget smartphone is a major upgrade over its predecessor - the Redmi 9 Prime. The phone comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB +128GB. While the former costs Rs 12,499, the latter gets a price tag of Rs 14,499. The smartphone will go on sale in the country starting September 7, 2021, at noon IST. The Redmi 10 Prime will be available for online sale via Amazon, Mi.com website, Mi Home and retail stores. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime To Get 6,000 mAh Battery & Reverse Wired Charging: Report.

As a part of the launch offer, there's an instant discount of Rs 750 for customers making transactions via HDFC Bank cards and EMIs. The phone comes in three colour options - Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black.

Redmi 10 Prime (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

In terms of specifications, the affordable smartphone gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel supports a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also supports a 2GB RAM expansion feature to enhance the user experience. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box.

Breaking News! 🚨 The first sale of #Redmi10Prime goes LIVE on 7⃣th September! 😍 That's not all, you can also avail⭐️ Up to RS 750 Discount* with @HDFC_Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI.💸🤑 Ready to own the #AllRoundSuperstar? pic.twitter.com/FxmW0WkH96 — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) September 3, 2021

For optics, there's a quad rear camera module housed in a rectangular island consisting of a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth. It has an 8MP snapper upfront catering to selfies and video calls. The phone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support bundled with a 22.5W charger. It also supports up to 9W reverse charging.

