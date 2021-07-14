New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the implementation of a special livestock sector package of Rs 54,618 crore.

The package has been designed by revising and realigning various components of the Government of India's schemes for the next five years starting from 2021-22 in order to boost growth in the livestock sector and thereby making animal husbandry more remunerative.

According to the CCEA, 10 crore farmers engaged in the animal husbandry sector will get benefitted from the package.

"This package envisages central government's support amounting to Rs 9800 crore over duration of 5 years for leveraging a total investment of Rs 54,618 crore for 5 years," reads the CCEA statement.

All the schemes of the department will be merged into three broad categories as development programmes which includes Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), National Livestock Mission (NLM) and Livestock Census and Integrated Sample Survey (LC and ISS) as sub-schemes.

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission will help in the development and conservation of indigenous breeds and would also contribute to improving the economic condition of the rural poor, according to the CCEA statement.

The National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) scheme is targeted towards the installation of about 8,900 bulk milk coolers, thus providing benefit to more than 8 lakh milk producers and 20 LLPD milk will be additionally procured.

Under NPDD, financial assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will be availed thus strengthening and creating fresh infrastructure in 4,500 villages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)