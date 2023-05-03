Ranchi, May 3 (PTI) The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended the name of P M Prasad for the post of Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Limited, sources said on Wednesday.

Prasad is currently the chairman cum managing director of the Ranchi-based CIL arm - Central Coalfields Ltd.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: EC Issues Notice to Congress Chief’s Son Priyank Kharge for ‘Nalayak’ Remark Against PM Narendra Modi.

The PESB on Wednesday recommended Polavarapu Mallikharjuna Prasad's name for the post of CIL chairman and managing director, the sources said.

Prasad was among seven officials interviewed for the post, the sources added.

Also Read | Tillu Tajpuriya Killing: Delhi Police to Move Court to Seek Permission to Interrogate Four Accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)