New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, resolved that the perpetrators of the Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam terror attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan and 4 Associates Kidnap Electronics Trader To Repay Debt, Demands INR 1.5 Crore Ransom in Jhansi; Accused Arrested.

Addressing a special press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil.

"It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account. As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror, or conspired to make them possible," Misri said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Vows To Bring Perpetrators to Justice, Announces 5 Big Steps To Punish Pakistan (Watch Videos).

"The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries," Misri said.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Further, the Foreign Secretary said strong expressions of support and solidarity have been received from many Governments around the world, which have unequivocally condemned this terror attack.

The CCS decided on a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.

Misri said the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and they have a week to leave India, Misri said.

He said the overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

"Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures - The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. 2) The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025," the Foreign Secretary said.

"Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme. Any SPES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SPES visa has 48 hours to leave India. The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India," Misri added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)