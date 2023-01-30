Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) To identify and nab anti-national elements in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union territory will have 24X7 ground surveillance through CCTV cameras installed across the UT, officials said on Monday.

"The aim of implementation of CCTV surveillance system across the Jammu and Kashmir is to provide a safe and secure environment to the people and visitors of the union territory," Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh said.

Also Read | Kolhapur Shocker: Teacher Makes Girl Students Watch Porn Video, Gets Transferred; Parents Demand Stricter Action.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the status of the implementation the CCTV surveillance project across Jammu and Kashmir, he said it would help instil confidence among people that they are secure.

"By this system, we will keep an eye on ground 24X7," he added.

Also Read | LIC Says Exposure to Adani Group Less Than 1% of Its AUM, Read Full Statement Here.

He said once commissioned, the system will generate alerts that will help in curbing crime rate in the union territory and be useful in identification and nabbing of anti-national elements and criminals.

The DGP said the project implementers should keep a futuristic outlook in mind as CCTV cameras would continue to be added in future as per emerging needs.

The DGP said the quality of equipment and logistics to be used for the project must be of good quality.

Singh impressed upon the officers to take all the necessary measures for completing the project in time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)