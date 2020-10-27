New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Infantry Day on Tuesday.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.

Also Read | Female Dog Sexually Abused at Mumbai’s Nerul Railway Station, Accused Arrested.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)