New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Wednesday expressed deepest condolences to the family members of Agniveer Hariom Nagar, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Ladakh few days ago.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), in a post on X, also said that the armed forces "stand firmly" by their side in this hour of grief.

The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Army had on July 21 said that he had "made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Ladakh" on July 20.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff and All Ranks of #IndianArmedForces salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer Hariom Nagar, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Ladakh," the HQ IDS said in a post while sharing another post by the Indian Army condoling his death.

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family; we stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief," the HQ IDS said.

On July 21, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi had also offered condolences.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and All Ranks of Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer Hariom Nagar, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Ladakh. Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," it added.

