New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday extended his greetings to all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces, veterans, and Veer Naris on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day 2025, acknowledging their dedicated service and contributions to national security.

In a post on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff highlighted the "resolute service, indomitable spirit and enduring contribution" of the armed forces in safeguarding India's sovereignty.

The headquarters also paid tribute to the "unwavering commitment, exceptional valour and supreme sacrifices" of soldiers, sailors, and air warriors across all frontiers and domains.

"On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day 2025, General Anil Chauhan, CDS, extends his greetings to all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces, our Veterans and Veer Naris, acknowledging their resolute service, indomitable spirit and enduring contribution to India's defence preparedness and national security. We honour the unwavering commitment, exceptional valour and supreme sacrifices of our soldiers, sailors and air warriors who have steadfastly safeguarded the Nation's sovereignty across all frontiers and domains," Integrated Defence Staff said.

Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed throughout the country on December 7 since 1949, to honour the men in uniform who fought and continue to fight on India's border.

Flag Day brings to the forefront our commitment to looking after our war-disabled Soldiers, Veer Naris and the families of those who have sacrificed their lives for the country in the line of duty.

"Soldiers are one of the greatest assets of any country. They are the guardians of the nation and protect its citizens at all costs. To fulfil their duties, soldiers have sacrificed a lot of things in their lives," said the Ministry of Defence in an earlier statement.

The country is forever indebted to these gallant heroes who laid down their lives in the service of the motherland, the ministry said.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to the Armed Forces personnel on Armed Forces Flag Day, recognising the sacrifices and selfless service of the people safeguarding our nation.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Their courage safeguards our nation, and their selfless service reminds us of a debt we can never repay. I urge everyone to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Your support honours their dedication and strengthens those who protect us," the Defence Minister posted on X, while showing a picture of him wearing the Armed Forces Flag pin. (ANI)

