New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called for a discussion with the Home Secretary, Secretary Legislative Department and CEO UIDAI with the Commission, on the linking of EPIC and Aadhaar on March 18, sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, the meeting is scheduled in the Election Commission on Tuesday, March 18.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties by April 30, to address any unresolved electoral issues at the level of Electoral Registration Officers (ERO), District Election Officers (DEO), or Chief Electoral Officers (CEO).

Earlier on March 10, the Election Commission Monday said the matter related to duplicate voter identity card numbers is a "legacy issue," with such cards being issued even between 2008 and 2013, when the BJP-led NDA was not in power.

In the past, the poll body also directed states to remove all discrepancies in the elector's photo identity card during annual electoral roll updates.

The poll body had recently clarified that irrespective of the EPIC number, an elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station.

To allay any apprehensions, all cases of duplicate EPIC numbers will be resolved within three months' time by ensuring a unique EPIC number for the existing electors having duplicate EPIC numbers and for future electors as well, the EC had said.

The issue of duplicate numbers found an echo in Parliament on March 10, with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanding a discussion in the House on voter lists, on which several political parties have raised certain questions.

He said, "The question is being raised on the voter list in every state. In Maharashtra, questions were raised about the black and white voter lists. The entire opposition is just saying that there should be a discussion on the voter's list."

On March 6, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress met Election Commission officials in Kolkata regarding their complaints about the same Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number. (ANI)

