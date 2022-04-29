New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A multi-functional facility, equipped with 36 specially designed vaults for storage of Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs, was on Friday inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in Delhi, officials said.

Envisaged by the Election Commission and built under the aegis of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, the state-of-the-art Integrated Election Complex (IEC) in Bakhtawarpur area is a "landmark project", they said.

Also Read | Rising COVID-19 Cases Early Hints of 4th Wave, Will Not Impact Growth in Near-Term, Says Nomura.

The three-storey complex, spread over an area of 12,865 sqm, has comprehensive facilities for conducting first level checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) as per the commission's guidelines. The FLC halls can also be used for large meetings and training sessions, according to details shared by the Election Commission (EC).

The IEC is a "towering testimony to our collective belief in democracy. The imposing facade, beautiful murals, all have come together to create an iconic structure", it said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Gives Rs 1 Crore to Family of Sanitation Worker Who Died of COVID-19.

The complex is a "multi-functional state-of-the-art facility aimed at modernising the warehousing and management of EVMs and VVPATs" in Delhi, the officials said.

It is designed for due compliance to security and other protocols, as mandated by the EC, they said.

The complex has a multipurpose hall on every floor for activities like FLC of EVMs and VVPATs, meetings and training sessions. The complex has two control rooms, 80 CCTVs and fully-equipped barracks for security staff, the officials said.

The IEC has a built up area of 9,300 sqm with a machine storage capacity of 1,08,000 BUs/CUs (ballot units/control units) or 43,200 VVPATs, which is sufficient to cater to the needs of all 11 districts of Delhi, they said.

There are 36 specially designed storage vaults which are duly equipped with steel racks for proper storage of EVMs and VVPATs. Enough vaults have been assigned to different election districts of Delhi as per their needs, the officials said.

CCTV cameras have been provided at all storage vaults and special truck bays with mechanised shutters have been provided for efficient loading and unloading of EVMs and VVPATs, they said.

These bays are inside the inner perimeter to ensure complete security, the officials said.

Two cargo lifts and spacious passages have been provided for easy movement of EVMs and VVPATs.

"This is a modern facility equipped with the latest technological, architectural, ecological, aesthetic and accessibility features. It is an earthquake-resistant building with features like energy-efficient design, use of natural light, ventilation and rain water harvesting," the EC said.

A senior official at the Delhi CEO's Office said, the complex built in the North Delhi District is endowed with state-of the-art infrastructure with ramps, stairs and lift provisions on all the floors.

The complex has been built by the CEO, Delhi, with Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Limited (DTTDC) as the executing agency for the project, he said.

The complex is a green building with minimum energy demand incorporating environmental features such as natural light and natural ventilation.

The building has adopted an eco-friendly approach by installing solar panels with a capacity of 200 KWh that are connected to the power grid. Surplus solar power will be sold, the official said.

All floors are equipped with automatic fire fighting and alarm systems and the plot has a dedicated water harvesting system along with a modern sewage treatment plant to process waste water, he said.

The complex has been rendered green through extensive horticulture and landscaping services, the official said.

The aesthetic and educative value of the IEC has been enhanced by generous display of election-theme artwork.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh, and senior officials of EC and all 11 district election officers/DMs were also present on the occasion, the officials said.

It is a "grand initiative" that symbolises the modernisation of storage and management of EVMs and VVPATs in Delhi, the CEO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)