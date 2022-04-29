New Delhi, April 29: The Delhi government on Friday provided a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of a sanitation worker who contracted COVID-19 on duty and died fighting it. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the family of Kamlesh, who sacrificed her life while serving COVID-19 patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, and handed them a cheque of Rs 1 crore, a statement said.

"The country salutes the sacrifice of these brave Covid warriors. The Kejriwal government took a pledge to take care of their families. We will always stand with them in every situation," Sisodia said. "Our Covid warriors risked their lives to pull Delhi out of this crisis. We salute their spirit. Though this amount cannot compensate the loss of a family member, we hope it will help them live a dignified life," he said. Coal Crisis in India: Less Than One Day of Reserve Left in Many Places, Says Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain.

In 2020, the Delhi government had announced that it would provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of all the frontline workers who contracted COVID-19 on duty and died. Thirty frontline workers, including healthcare workers and police personnel, have received the financial assistance since the announcement was made.

