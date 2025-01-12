Artists during the Lolab winter festival in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara (Photo/ANI)

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): The picturesque Kariwan in Devar Lolab in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district witnessed an overwhelming turnout and an unforgettable celebration as the Lolab Winter Festival concluded successfully.

The event, held over the weekend, brought together thousands of visitors and locals, showcasing the beauty and vibrant culture of Lolab Valley of district Kupwara.

The festival, which aimed to celebrate the winter season and promote the region's scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, featured a series of exhilarating activities.

These included traditional music, snow volleyball championship, skiing, dance performances, folk music, local handicraft displays, nature walks, and a variety of culinary delights that drew both local and outside crowds of visitors.

Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, told ANI, "A lot of activities were there. The highlight is the cultural show. We had a good number of singers and performers over here. ...So very good response from the public."

"More than 10, 000 people have joined in the celebration of the winter festival," DC Sudan added. (We thank each and everyone for coming and making this event successful."

Irfan Ahmad, a local expressed satisfaction after the event, "People are very happy. A ray of hope has been kindled, mainly, among the youth. People experiencing anxiety and depression start to feel that Lolab is developing in terms of tourism."

Notable events included traditional folk songs, Kashmiri Rowf, Gojri and Punjabi Songs, a snow volleyball championship, skiing, a craft market featuring artisans from the region, and guided tours that highlighted the breathtaking landscapes of the surrounding area.

Visitors were also treated to a diverse range of local foods, adding to the festival's appeal.

Local leaders and dignitaries who were present at the event acknowledged the hard work and collaboration of the District administration and different stakeholders that made the festival a success. (ANI)

