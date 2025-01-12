Mumbai, January 12: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) or UGC NET exam admit card today, January 12. Notably, the NTA released hall tickets for all exam days. This year, the UGC NET examinations will be held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16. Candidates who will be appearing for the UGC NET exam can check and download the hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Here's the direct link to download the UGC NET exam admit card. The UGC NET admit cards were released in phases. In the previous phases, NTA had released the admit card for exams up to January 10. Now, the agency has released the admit card for the remaining two exam days - January 15 and 16. School Holidays 2025 List: Winter Vacation Extended in Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Know Dates Here.

How to Download UGC NET Admit Card 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UGC NET exam at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 1: Go to the admit card page

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth to log in

Step 4: Your UGC NET 2024 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the UGC NET admit card thoroughly

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that the admit card includes an undertaking form. Applicants are advised to bring all pages of the printed admit card (along with the undertaking form) to the exam venue on the day of the examination. The agency has also asked candidates to ensure that their photo, signature, barcode and QR code are displayed on the admit card. JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Steps To Download.

If any of the above details are missing, then candidates must re-download the hall ticket. In case candidates are facing difficulty in downloading the admit card or if the details contained are incorrect then they can contact the agency at 011- 40759000 or by e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

