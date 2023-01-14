New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI) A 37-year-old man is in critical condition at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Intensive Care Unit after being hit by a bullet near the eye during a celebratory firing while he was attending a birthday party in the national capital.

Pramod was injured on Friday at the birthday party in Fatehpur Beri area and rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre.

He was hit in his face by a bullet when seven to eight men started the celebratory firing at the one-year-old's birthday party.

Pramod was allegedly shot by one Ranpal when he was at his neighbour's party.

"During the birthday party, the accused brought 7 to 8 other men along with him. They went to the terrace and fired 7 to 8 rounds," the victim's brother, Vinod, said.

"We sent him out. Ranpal fired 2 more rounds downstairs. My younger brother told him to stop but he fired once more. The bullet hit my brother's face," said Vinod.

The incident took place in Jonapur village. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

