Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Thursday alleged that Bollywood actors and celebrities are getting vaccinated against coronavirus `without any hassles' with Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray's help.

Thackeray, the son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, did not respond to a message seeking his reaction.

"With the blessings of state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, many top professionals, actors and their associates are getting vaccinated hassle-free. These people are getting the vaccine on the pretext of being corona warriors," Bhatkhalkar said.

If this did not stop, a complaint will be filed with the state health minister, the BJP legislator from Mumbai said.

`Corona warriors' or those in the frontline of battle against the virus get vaccinated on priority.

Bhatkhalkar also alleged that vaccination for the 18- 44 age group has been suspended and the Mumbai civic body BMC's inoculation drive is now a "complete mess."

