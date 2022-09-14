New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) has received one batch of rabies vaccine and two batches of antisera for testing from Kerala. According to official sources, the samples have been sent for quality testing of the anti-rabies vaccine.

Recently, Kerala State Health Minister Veena George wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister to test the quality of the anti-rabies vaccine available in the state.

However, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, a member of IMA, Kochi told ANI that the majority of rabies deaths occur when a person hasn't taken the vaccine on time and when a wound is not washed properly.

"The vast majority of rabies deaths occur among those who do not take a vaccine after a dog bite. Failure to wash the wound early is another major cause."

Dr Rajeev further explained how the anti-rabies vaccine works. He said, "Vaccine works by generating an immune response before the rabies virus reaches the brain through the nerves. This journey of the virus takes several days to weeks depending on each case."

"In extremely rare instances, rabies can occur in spite of the vaccine when bites are deep and multiple, in dangerous areas like face and neck that are close to the brain. Once the virus reaches the brain, death is certain, there is no cure for rabies," he added.

Dr Rajeev said it is important to create awareness because lack of awareness is also the reason behind deaths, "That's why wound first aid (soap and water wash for 15 minutes) is so important. Studies have shown poor awareness about this first aid. Many deaths have occurred because of failure to do this step."

"Washing with soap and water will destroy the virus before it gets a chance to enter our nerves. The mechanism is simple. This virus has a coat (envelope) made of fat, which is immediately destroyed by soap. This simple, cheap and life-saving step can be easily done at home, before going to the hospital," he explained further.

"Many deaths also come from bites from pet dogs who have rabies. Cat bites/scratches also can occasionally result in rabies. Vaccination of all dogs, pets and strays, along with ABC (animal birth control) is important," Dr Rajeev said while emphasising vaccination of all pets.

Earlier today, Kerala decided to seek permission from the Supreme Court to kill violent and rabies-infected dogs, after the continuous reports of stray dog attacks in the state.

Minister for local self-governments M B Rajesh has informed that the state will conduct a massive vaccination drive for vaccinating stray dogs. The drive will be conducted from 20 September to 20 October 2022

This came after at least 21 deaths were reported in the state and out of them, five people had even taken anti-rabies vaccines. (ANI)

