New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Central Government has invited nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2025, a prestigious national-level award conferred annually by the President of India to recognize exceptional achievements of children across the country.

As per a release from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the last date for submission of nominations is 31st July 2025. All nominations must be submitted online through the official Rashtriya Puraskar Portal at https://awards.gov.in.

Nominations are open to children aged between 5 and 18 years (as on 31st July 2025). Any individual or institution may nominate children with exceptional achievements for PMRBP. Children may also apply through self-nomination.

"To apply, applicants must first register or log in on the portal by providing details such as First Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, Applicant Type (Individual/Organisation), Mobile Number, Email ID, Aadhaar Number, etc. and CAPTCHA verification. Once registered, they should select the "Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025" under the Ongoing Nominations section and click on "Nominate/Apply Now." Applicants must then choose the relevant award category and indicate whether the nomination is for themselves or for someone else," said the release.

As per the release, the application form requires nominee details, a concise narrative (maximum 500 words) describing the achievement and its impact, and the upload of supporting documents (PDF format, up to 10 attachments) and a recent photograph (in jpg/jpeg/png format). Applications can be saved as drafts and edited before final submission. Once reviewed and submitted, a downloadable copy of the application will be available for reference.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar honours young individuals below the age of 18 (as on 31st July 2025) who have demonstrated excellence in the following six categories: Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture, and Science & Technology.

According to the release, the objectives of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards are to celebrate and amplify the achievements of India's youth in diverse spheres, to inspire peers nationwide by showcasing real-life role models and to foster an enabling environment for children's holistic development. (ANI)

