Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Central government has approved an amount of Rs 615 crore to Uttarakhand as a special capital assistance, of which Rs 380.201 crore has already been released to the state, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Wednesday.

In reaction to this, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed happiness over the approval of special central assistance and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. The Chief Minister said that the state government is engaged with full readiness and commitment to fulfil the Prime Minister's vision of making this decade a decade of development of Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Financial Changes From August 1, 2025: From Daily Limit on UPI To Hike in Fuel Prices, Key Changes Coming Into Effect Next Month.

"Uttarakhand is getting full support from the Central Government in this direction," the CM said as per the CMO.

As per the CMO, under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme of the Central Government, the Uttarakhand government had demanded special assistance of Rs 619.42 crore for 37 schemes in the current financial year 2025-26.

Also Read | Infosys Is Hiring! IT Company Will Recruit 20,000 Freshers in 2025 To Focus on AI and Workforce Development, CEO Salil Parekh Confirms.

CM Dhami had effectively advocated these proposals before the Central Government and requested for early approval. In this regard, the Ministry of Finance, Government of India has sent a letter to the state government informing about the sanction of Rs 615.00 crore for 37 schemes to the state under the SASCI scheme.

According to the approval issued as special capital assistance, an amount of Rs 218.45 crore has been sanctioned for the construction work of government medical colleges of the state and Rs 70 crore for the Song Dam drinking water project. Rs 36.18 crore for the projects of construction of ghats, bypass road on the canal and drainage at various places, Rs 10 crore for the construction of administrative buildings of six police stations and 14 reporting police posts, Rs 10 crore for the construction of U-Hub Start Up Place for the convenience and promotion of startups, Rs 35 crore for the schemes of water supply system and sewerage management and Rs 47.33 crore for the construction work of power transmission lines.

Approval has also been given for schemes worth Rs 82.74 crore for the construction of higher education and technical education institutions, Rs 25.00 crore for three schemes of ISBT and modern workshop construction, Rs 34.72 crore for the works of Dakpathar Barrage and Ichchhadi Dam's approach road etc.

Similarly, a scheme worth Rs 45.58 crore has been approved for the construction of multi-level parking near Tilak Road in Rishikesh, the project of redevelopment of Aadhat Bazaar in Dehradun and the work of undergrounding the electricity distribution network. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)