Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 164.67 crores under the "Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure" for various development works in Dehradun and Nainital, according to the release statement.

In this, the Central Government has approved a budget of Rs 828.27 lakh for the construction of a pond and park in Ramjiwala (Mianwala) under the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) and Rs 672.57 lakh for the construction of Gaura Devi Park in Defense Colony.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the central government's support for big projects is continuously being received. He gave special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji for approving the budget for various development works proposed for Dehradun and Nainital.

The development works from the Central Government include Rs13,441.85 lakh for multi-level car parking and office space building at Tehsil Chowk, Rs12,560.70 lakh for multi-level car parking in Rishikesh, Rs 12,150.38 lakh for construction of Aadhat Bazar near Kargi Chowk, Rs404.85 lakh for beautification of water source on Maldevta Road near Raipur, Rs1,215.36 lakh for construction of community building in Garhi Cantt.

Similarly, the Central Government has sanctioned Rs1,241.59 lakh for drainage and road construction at Sher Ka Danda under the District Level Development Authority Nainital and Rs621.10 lakh for road and drainage work inside Nainital city, said the statement.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, CM Dhami appointed Saira Bano, a resident of Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar, as the Vice President of the Uttarakhand Women's Commission.

Bano came into the limelight in 2017 when she filed a writ in the Supreme Court against triple talaq.

The verdict by the Supreme Court was given in her favor in 2017, after which, in 2018, the Modi government made a law on triple talaq and made a provision to send the accused to jail. (ANI)

