New Delhi, April 03: Indian stock markets will focus on several key stocks today, April 03. While the Indian stock markets rebounded on Wednesday with benchmark Sensex closing higher by nearly 593 points on strong macro data and value buying in banking and auto shares after recent free fall, investors await US President Trump's tariff announcements that are expected on April 2 (April 3 in India). Chennai Petroleum (NSE: ChennaiPetro), PNB (NSE: PNB), RIL (NSE: Reliance), BEL (NSE: BEL) among others are the stocks to buy or sell on Thursday, April 03, according to CNBCTV18.

The tariffs are coming at a time when US consumer and business confidence are weakening, as concerns grow that higher duties will drive up domestic prices and potentially slow down economic activity. Here's the list of top stocks to watch out for on April 3. BEL Share Price Today, April 2: BEL Shares Drop Over 5% As Order Inflows Miss FY25 Target; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Reliance Industries (NSE: Reliance) has taken a strategic step by breaking ground on its first Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant in Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing its clean energy ambitions. This move could boost investor sentiment, making RIL a stock to watch. Vodafone Share Price Today, April 2: Vodafone Shares Open Higher but Slip During Early Trade Amid Market Reaction to Government Stake Increase.

Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB) reported strong Q4 performance, with a 14% YoY rise in global business, driven by deposit and advance growth. With banking stocks performing well, PNB could see positive momentum.

Chennai Petroleum (NSE: ChennaiPetro) appointed H Shankar as Managing Director, effective April 2. Stability in leadership often reassures investors, and the stock could react positively.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (NSE: BEL) secured a ₹593.22 crore contract from the Indian Air Force for Akash Missile System maintenance, strengthening its defence business outlook. Defence-related stocks often attract long-term investors.

Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HindZinc) posted a 4% YoY increase in mined metal production and a 17% QoQ jump. Strong operational performance may drive buying interest in the stock.

With these updates, traders should watch RIL, PNB, BEL, HZL, and Chennai Petroleum for potential movements.

