New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): In the wake of the explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters building in Mohali, Central intelligence agencies have swung into action.

Central intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Military Intelligence (MI) and intelligence Wing of Border Security Force (BSF) have intensified their operations to gather details into the incident.

A senior official associated with a Central intelligence agency said that it is suspected that a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was used in the attack and it is an unusual thing. "In the past grenade attacks have happened but the use of RPGs is worrying for everyone," said a senior official.

"On May 9, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) had issued an alert in the state in the view of Khalistani elements in Neighbouring states and the hosting of banners and graffiti of Khalistan on the outer boundary of Vidhan Sabha," he said.

He further said that Punjab Police has also issued an alert after the blast in Mohali. But instead of written communication, they have verbally communicated to all Police officers to be on alert, the official added.

According to Mohali police, a minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 at around 7:45 pm.

"No damage has been reported. Senior officers rushed to the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the police said.

On May 8, two persons were held in the Taran Taran district of Punjab. Police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) equipped with RDX packed in a metallic box weighing over 2.5 kg from the two arrested.

On May 5, four terror suspects were arrested in Karnal, Haryana and police had recovered three IEDs weighing 2.5 kg each from their possession. (ANI)

