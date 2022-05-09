A blast reportedly occurred in Punjab's highly-guarded Intelligence Bureau headquarters in Sector 77, Mohali, on Monday evening. However, no casualty was reported.

It is learnt that some people threw an object in the office, an official said. The nearby area of the Intelligence Bureau office has been sealed and investigation is in progress.

Blast outside office of Punjab Police's intelligence unit in Mohali: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2022

