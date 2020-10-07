New Delhi, October 7: The Central Railway on Wednesday said it will run five pairs of special train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Nagpur, Pune, Gondia and Solapur from October 9.

"Central Railway will run daily special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Nagpur, Pune, Gondia, Solapur from October 9, 2020, till further advice. These specials run as fully reserved trains," the central railway said in a statement.

The statement advised passengers to follow all norms and SOPs related to COVID-19 while travelling. IRCTC Partners With Amazon For Train Ticket Booking; Here's How to Book Train Tickets Online On Amazon Website and Android App.

"Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination," the Railways said.

According to the statement, Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto special daily: 02189 Duronto Special train having 8 sleeper class, Nine AC-3 Tier, Three AC-2 Tier and One Frist AC class will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from October 10, 2020, till further advice and arrive Nagpur next day.

02190 Duronto Special train will leave Nagpur from October 9, 2020, till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day. Timings and Halts will be the same as the regular train number 12289/12290 except Igatpuri.

Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily: 02123 Superfast special train having 10 Second Seating, Four AC Chair Car and Two Second class seating will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from October 9, 2020 till further advice and arrive Pune same day.

02124 superfast special will leave Pune from October 10, 2020, till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus same day. Halts and Timings will be same as the regular train number 12123/12124.

Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily: 02015 Superfast special train having two AC Chair Car, 12 Second Class seating will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from October 9, 2020 till further advise and arrive Pune same day.

02016 superfast special will leave Pune from October 9, 2020 till further advise and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus same day. Halts and Timings will be same as the regular train number 22105/22106

Mumbai-Gondia Superfast Special Daily: 02105 Superfast special train having 10 Sleeper Class, Five AC-3 Tier, Three AC-2 Tier, One First AC Class and 5 Second Class seating will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from October 9, 2020 till further advise and arrive Gondia next day.

02106 Superfast special will leave Gondia from October 10, 2020 till further advise and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day. Halts and Timings will be same as the regular train number 12105/12106 except Igatpuri.

Mumbai-Solapur Superfast Special Daily: 02115 Superfast special train having 10 Sleeper Class, One First AC, Three AC-3 Tier, Three AC-2 Tier and 3 second class seating will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from October 9, 2020 till further advise and arrive Solapur next day.

02116 special will leave Solapur from October 9, 2020 till further advise and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day.Timings and Halts will be same as the regular train number 12115/12116 except Karjat, Khandala, Lonavala, Madha, Mohol and Bhigwan. IRCTC to Restart First Set of Private Tejas Express Trains From October 17.

Bookings for 02189 Duronto special and 02123/02124, 02015/02016, 02115/02116 and 02105 Superfast special trains will commence from October 8, 2020 08 at all Reservation Centres and on the website: www.irctc.co.in.

