Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Central Railways on Friday announced that it will run one more special train from CSMT to Ahmedabad for the ICC World Cup Final between India and Australia.

The Central Railway said a pair of special trains will run from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Ahmedabad and then back from Ahmedabad to CSMT after the match.

The train will depart at 00.20 hrs on Sunday from Mumbai and will reach Ahmedabad at 9.00 hrs. After the match, the special express will depart from Ahmedabad at 05.00 hrs on Monday and will arrive at CSMT at 14.30 hrs on Monday.

As per the railways, the train's halt stations will be CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Vasai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.

India stormed into the finals after 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a huge target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reach the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

The final match of the marquee tournament will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

