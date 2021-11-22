Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) Two Central teams, comprising a total of seven officials, on Monday inspected several regions of Tamil Nadu to assess the damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in the state.

A four member team led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajiv Sharma, inspected damage to civic infrastructure in several areas here following discussions on Sunday with top level officials at the Greater Chennai Corporation.

While the Central team was apprised by officials on rain related damage here, it was also portrayed by way of a photo exhibition at the corporation office here and in affected localities.

The team also visited Mamallapuram and villages in nearby Chengelpet district that witnessed damage to standing crops.

The Central team was also apprised on initiatives already undertaken, which includes shifting people living in low lying areas to safe shelters. The damage was also illustrated through photo-exhibits.

The second team of three officials, led by consultant, Ministry of Finance, R B Kaul, visited regions in southern Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari District.

The Central teams arrived here on November 21 and are scheduled to complete the assessment work in regions, including Vellore and Ranipet and leave for Delhi on Wednesday.

During the inspections at several regions, senior state and district officials, besides elected representatives, were present.

Tamil Nadu had on November 18 urged the Centre to grant a total of Rs 2629.29 crore, including Rs 549.63 towards short-term measures, from the National Disaster Relief Fund to carry out various relief related tasks in the wake of heavy showers in the state, including the northern regions since the start of monsoon season last month.

Tamil Nadu has received 61 per cent excess rainfall during the ongoing North East monsoon.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had inspected rain related damage across the state and following his request, the Centre announced a seven member team of officials to assess damage.

