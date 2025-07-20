Shimla, Jul 20 (PTI) The Central team inspecting the disaster-hit areas of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh has concluded its visit and would submit its report soon, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

Fifteen people had died and 27 other people are still missing after cloudburst-induced flash floods and landslides hit several areas of Mandi district on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. Around 854 houses had suffered extensive damage and 857 livestock had perished in the disaster.

Thakur, who had accompanied the Central team to the rain-ravaged areas of his assembly constituency Seraj, said that the officials visited Bagsyad, Thunag, Deji gaon, Lambathat, Pandav Shila and Jhenjli areas and gathered details of the loss and damage. However, the team could not visit some other areas as the roads were still closed.

The state BJP chief said that he himself would go to Delhi, personally apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the colossal damage, and request to provide maximum aid possible. Thakur added that he has already spoken to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri about it.

Meanwhile, search operations are still underway to trace the 27 people who were washed away in the flash floods.

The natural calamity has also caused extensive damage to roads, water and power schemes and property.

Thakur said the loss in Seraj constituency alone is pegged at around Rs 1,000 crore. Nachan, Dharampur and Karsog constituencies have also suffered major losses and the restoration of roads, water and power supply has been done only on a temporary basis, while some roads are yet to be opened.

He also underscored the need to prepare a concrete plan for rehabilitation of the affected families, besides providing liberal financial assistance for relief and restoration works. PTI BPL

