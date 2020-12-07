New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on Monday accorded recognition to two zoos in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement.

Rajgir Zoo Safari in Nalanda in Bihar and Shaheed Ashfaque Ullah Khan Prani Udyaan in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh were granted recognition at the the 37th general body meeting of CZA chaired by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

In the statement, the Ministry of Environment said that a 10-year Vision Plan has also been developed for the upgradation of 15 select zoos in the country to global standards which could bring in the corporate sector to invest in modernisation as part of this project.

The ministry said that early next year an investors' summit will also be organised to take this agenda forward.

Rajgir Zoo in the eastern state of Bihar is proposed to offer larger space for captive animals with five safari enclosures and a walk-in.

"The zoo proposes to house lion, bear, tiger, leopard and a mixed safari of common herbivore species such as spotted deer, sambar among others. The zoo is located close to the historically important Nalanda and is expected to have a high footfall.

"The establishment of the zoo was personally monitored by the chief minister of the state. The zoo will display wild animals in naturalistic safari enclosures and promote awareness of towards wildlife conservation,” the ministry said.

With Shaheed Ashfaque Ullah Khan Prani Udyaan in Gorakhpur, the state of UP has a total of nine zoos.

"The zoo is situated in the spiritual land of Gorakhpur and has a high visitation. The zoo features enclosures for a range of birds, herbivores and carnivores. The zoo aims to create awareness through naturalistic enclosures and create long-lasting visitor experience through state-of-the-art visitor facilities like 4D theatre and battery-operated train,” the ministry said.

