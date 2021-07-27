New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday targetted the Central government over the Pegasus spyware issue and said that dictatorship is prevailing in the country and the Center is not ready to solve issues in a democratic manner.

While speaking to the media, LoP said this government gave permission for alleged snooping via Pegasus and is involved in snooping on judges, Army officers, journalists and opposition leaders.

"IT Act says permission is needed for surveillance. This government gave permission (for alleged snooping via Pegasus) and is involved in snooping on judges, army officers, journalists and opposition leaders. No democracy in the world would do it," said Mallikarjun Kharge.

He further said that the opposition leaders are ready for the discussion and the government should call and an all-party meeting.

"Dictatorship is prevailing in the country. Modi Ji is not ready to solve issues in a democratic manner. We are ready for discussions. Government should call an all-party meeting. We all are going to fight on this issue," added LoP in Rajya Sabha.

The names of several Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to reports published in The Wire.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has approached the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into reports of the government using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists. (ANI)

