New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The central government on Saturday allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 States/Union Territories with a high burden of COVID-19 cases.

"The escalation of serious COVID19 patients in hospitals for effective clinical management has also resulted in an increase in the demand of Remdesivir. While the States have been advised to promote the judicious use of the drug which is listed as an Investigational Therapy by the Ministry, they have also been advised to take action against possible hoarding and black marketing of the drug," reads a Health Ministry release.

"Keeping in mind the sudden surge in demand in the country for Remdesivir Injection required for Covid-19 therapy, the manufacturing capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up. All support is being extended to manufacturers by the government in this endeavour. The production capacity is being ramped up from the current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, and 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved. Export of Remdesivir has also been prohibited on April 11, 2021, in order to shore up domestic supplies," it added.

To further address reports of shortages in certain regions of the country and facilitate the smooth inter-state supply of Remdesivir, the Union Health Ministry in coordination with the Department of Pharmaceuticals has made an interim allocation of Remdesivir for 19 States/UTs for the period up to April 30, 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said: "After detailed review of statewise allotment of #Remdesivir with @Pharmadept, substantial increase has been made in overall production & allotment to all states. This will make country's fight stronger against #COVID19. State-wise allocation of #Remdesivir upto April 30, 2021."

Several states across the country have asked for more supplies of Remdesivir amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

