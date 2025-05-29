New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Central Government on Thursday approved the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to elevate three high court judges to the apex court.

The appointed judges are: Justice NV Anjaria, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court; Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and Justice AS Chandurkar, judge of the Bombay High Court.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X, stating that the President has approved the elevation of these judges to the Supreme Court after consulting with the Chief Justice of India.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, made the recommendation in its meeting on May 26, 2025.

Justice NV Anjaria, who began his legal career at the Gujarat High Court in August 1988, was appointed an Additional Judge on November 21, 2011, and became a permanent judge on September 6, 2013. He was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on February 25, 2024.

Justice Vijay Bishnoi, enrolled as an advocate on July 8, 1989, practised at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal in Jodhpur. He was appointed an Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013, and became a permanent judge on January 7, 2015. He assumed office as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on February 5, 2024.

Justice AS Chandurkar began his legal career in Mumbai in July 1988, later shifting his practice to Nagpur in 1992. He was appointed an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013. (ANI)

