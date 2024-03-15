New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): In the spirit of 'Virasat Se Vikas' and 'Virasat Se Samvardhan', the Ministry of Minority Affairs, inspired by 'Panch Pran' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the infrastructure support for Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS), according to a government release.

The Union Ministry, under its schemes--'Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram' and 'Buddhist Development Plan'--approved a project for Infrastructural Development at the CIHCS at an estimated cost of Rs 40 Cr. for strengthening infrastructural development pertaining to Buddhist development, academic collaboration, promoting research, preservation of language, translation of transcripts etc., of Buddhist population.

This is by keeping in view the increasing demand and need for reviving the Buddhist Studies language not only as a subject for higher education but also to preserve the heritage and culture of the minority community and recognizing the significance of promoting education and research in the field of Buddhist Studies, a government release said on Thursday.

The objective is to develop CIHCS into a knowledge partner concerning matters relating to the Buddhist Development Plan in the Himalayan and North-Eastern Bharat.

The proposed Centre aspires to be the avenue of connecting scholars of international repute, who will share their research in social, historical, linguistic, religious and other cultural matters to enable the youth to understand the values of research and free thinking in the positive development of a global citizen.

The Centre will organize various kinds of workshops, training sessions, and participative activities to promote Buddhist culture in the region.

The Union Ministry has also approved the proposal from the University of Delhi for the establishment of the 'Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhist Studies' at the University at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 35 crores under its scheme viz. Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and "Buddhist Development Plan" (BDP).

This is in view of the increasing demand and need for reviving the Buddhist Studies language not only as a subject for higher education but also to preserve the heritage and culture of the minority communities and recognise the significance of promoting education and research in the field of Buddhist Studies.

The objective of this Centre would be to facilitate collaboration between the University and the Ministry to enhance educational opportunities for minority communities in India, particularly in the field of Buddhist Studies, through the establishment and strengthening of the required infrastructure for undertaking Undergraduate, Postgraduate, PhD and research programs.

Further, the University will collaborate with the subject matter expertise and develop curriculum guidelines and course materials for all required courses including certificate courses, diploma courses, and PhD programs in Buddhist Studies, tailored to meet the needs and interests of minority students, the release said.

The University will organize training programs and workshops for faculty members involved in teaching Buddhist Studies courses to enhance their pedagogical skills and subject knowledge. The University will collaborate with subject matter experts on research projects related to Buddhist Studies, encouraging faculty members and students to undertake interdisciplinary research that contributes to the understanding and preservation of Buddhist culture and language, it added.

The Empowered Committee of PMJVK would examine the detailed cost estimates from the University before funds are released for the establishment of the said centre. (ANI)

