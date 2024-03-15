Mumbai, March 14: On Thursday, March 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member committee picked bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as election commissioners. The news was confirmed by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The decision to elect new Election Commissioners comes days after the resignation of former Election Commissioner Arun Goel ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Sessions Court challenging the summons issued to him by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on ED complaints for not complying with the summons. On One Nation, One Election, the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The panel in its report suggested that simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies can be held in the first step, followed by local body polls within 100 days as the second step. One Nation, One Election: Top 10 Recommendations of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel’s ‘One Nation, One Poll’ Report.

Home Minister Amit Shah attacked opposition leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Mamata Banerjee after they claimed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was anti-Muslim. Shah said the law can't be seen in isolation as it carries a history with itself. The Government of India (GoI) on Thursday, March 14, said that FSSAI certified nearly 100 prisons as Eat Right Campuses to promote food safety in jails.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the Phooldei festival, at his official residence in Dehradun with his family. The government on Thursday blocked 18 over-the-top (OTT) platforms for obscene and vulgar content and, in some instances, pornographic content. The decision comes after multiple warnings by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Electoral Bonds Data Received From SBI Uploaded on ECI Website; BJP, Congress, AIADMK Among Recipients of Funds.

Miles away in Japan, in what can be said to be a landmark ruling, the Japanese High Court said that the country's lack of legal recognition of same-sex marriage is "unconstitutional". The court's move is likely to mount pressure on the Japanese government to do more to protect sexual minorities in the country. Reacting to the US Bill that could ban TikTok, China slammed the United States and said that Beijing would "take all necessary measures" to protect the interests of its companies overseas. An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off North Sulawesi province in Indonesia.