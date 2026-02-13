New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced that Rs 617.98 crore has been approved for 10 road development projects in Assam under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme, along with Rs 129.74 crore for 16 bridge projects under the CRIF Setu Bandhan scheme.

The combined allocation of Rs 747.72 crore is aimed at strengthening regional connectivity, improving transportation efficiency, reducing travel time, and boosting socio-economic growth across the state.

Also Read | 2026 Winter Olympics Cross Country Skiing Men’s 10km Interval Start Free Live Streaming: How to Watch Stanzin Lundup’s Event Online in US and India.

Gadkari posted on X, "In Assam, Rs 617.98 Cr. has been approved for 10 road development projects under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Scheme. Additionally, Rs 129.74 Cr. has been sanctioned for 16 bridge projects under the CRIF Setu Bandhan Scheme."

"These initiatives will significantly enhance regional connectivity, improve transportation efficiency, and reduce travel time. They will also boost local trade, facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the state," Gadkari emphasised.

Also Read | 'India Deeply Values Friendship With Barbados': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on Her 3rd Successive Win As BLP Sweeps Every Seat in Election.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge and its connecting highway, aiming to accelerate development in the Satra hub of Majuli. The inauguration ceremony was held at Manika Pathar in Garmur, Majuli.

It may be noted that during his day-long visit to Majuli district, CM Sarma inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several projects worth Rs 2,218 crore, and presented cheques to 31,952 beneficiaries under MMUA.

The Chief Minister then inaugurated the academic building and a girls' hostel of Majuli Cultural University, the Integrated District Commissioner's Office, the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, the District Transport Officer's Office, a Government Model Degree College, the Dakshinpat Satra Museum, the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural complex, and a bridge over the Lohit River at Selekghat.

The academic building and girls' hostel of Majuli Cultural University were built at a cost of Rs 51 crore. The three-storey academic building can accommodate 1,880 students. It also houses the offices of the Vice Chancellor and Registrar, staff rooms, and other facilities.

The four-storey hostel can house 178 students. The Integrated District Commissioner's Office at Garamur has been constructed at a cost of Rs 24.83 crore. The District Transport Officer's Office, built between Garmur and Kamalabari, has been built at a cost of Rs 3.57 crore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)