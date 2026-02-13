India’s Stanzin Lundup is set to make history on 13 February, as he competes in the Men’s 10km Interval Start Freestyle at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Racing at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lundup becomes one of only two Indian athletes at this year’s Games. The event, which requires skiers to start at 30-second intervals and race against the clock. 2026 Winter Olympics Women’s Snowboarding Halfpipe Final Result: Choi Ga-On Wins Gold, Chloe Kim Settles for Silver.

How to Watch Stanzin Lundup's Event Online in US and India?

Fans in India can follow Lundup’s Olympic debut exclusively via digital streaming. While television broadcast for the cross-country events is not confirmed on traditional channels, the live action will be available on the JioHotstar (formerly JioCinema) app and website. Additionally, select coverage and highlights may be accessed through the official Olympics.com portal.

In the United States, NBCUniversal holds the exclusive rights to the Games. Viewers can stream every moment of the Men’s 10km Interval Start live on Peacock. For those with cable subscriptions, the USA Network will also provide selected live coverage, while the NBC Sports app and website allow for streaming via authenticated login. India at 2026 Winter Olympics: List of Participants and Sports They Will Take Part in.

2026 Winter Olympics Men's Cross-Country Skiing Schedule

Category Details Athlete (India) Stanzin Lundup Date Friday, 13 February 2026 Time (IST) 16:15 (Approx.) Venue Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium Live Stream (India) JioHotstar Live Stream (US) Peacock TV Channel (US) USA Network / NBC

Stanzin Lundup’s Journey to Milan

Stanzin Lundup secured his Olympic quota during the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Norway. Hailing from the high-altitude region of Ladakh, Lundup is a soldier in the Indian Army and has spent years training in the Himalayas. His participation marks a significant milestone for Indian winter sports, following in the footsteps of alpine skier Arif Khan, who is also representing India in the Slalom events later this week.

